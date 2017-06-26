Sheriff: Man arrested, stabbed another in West Virginia

Advertisement



CROSS LANES, W.Va. (AP) – A man accused of stabbing a man at a West Virginia gas station has been arrested.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office statement says 24-year-old Dustin Fields faces a felony charge of wanton endangerment. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys says Fields stabbed the man in the neck at a Speedway station in Cross Lanes on Sunday.

Humphreys says Fields had been banned from entering the gas station. A man had seen Fields “loitering and behaving suspiciously” before he followed Fields around the corner and the two got into a brief confrontation.

Fields was found in an apartment nearby. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his name was not released. Humphreys believes the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

