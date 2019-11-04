Sheriff Fridley seeks re-election

Fayette County Sheriff Michael “Mike” Fridley has announced a re-election campaign for a second term.

Fridley was first elected in 2016 and took the office of Sheriff on January 1, 2017.

“The department has a long list of accomplishments over the last 3 years,” said Fridley. To name a few: cracking down on drugs, adding another deputy as a School Resource Officer at Midland Trail High School, initiating the Handle With Care Program for all Fayette County Schools, in conjunction with the Fayette County Fire Association the program Project Life Saver which is free of charge was reinstated. “We face new challenges daily and our team looks forward to meeting each and every one of them.”

I hope that I have earned your trust to be able to serve you for another 4 years. Official filing for office cannot be done until January 13, 2020.