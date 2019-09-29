Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sheriff: 4 inmates escape county jail in Ohio after overpowering female guards

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 29, 2019, 12:41 pm

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says four inmates have overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from a county jail in Ohio.

The Gallia County Sheriffs Office says the four men forced open a secured door at the jail in Gallipolis (galuhpuhLEES), along the Ohio River in southeast Ohio, early Sunday. A sheriffs release says they had help from at least one person outside the jail.

Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous. Theyre asking anyone who sees them or knows their location to call 911.

The sheriffs office says the inmates are 40yearold Brynn Martin, 24yearold Christopher Clemente, 30yearold Troy McDaniel Jr. and 29yearold Lawrence Lee III. The charges they were being held on werent immediately available.

A dispatcher had no information about whether the officers were injured.

Tyler Barker

