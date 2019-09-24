Sheetz to Celebrate National Coffee Day with Free Cold Brew

ALTOONA, PA (WOAY) — Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for 65 years, will celebrate National Coffee Day on Sunday, September 29, 2019 with free cold brew to all customers who order through the Sheetz app. This promotion is valid for any size and any flavor cold brew at all Sheetz locations for one day only on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Hand-crafted by trained baristas, customers will have a wide variety of flavor options including banana, caramel, hazelnut, mint, sugar-free caramel, sugar free vanilla, toasted marshmallow and vanilla.

Sheetz offers a full line of Made-to-Order(R) cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more created on traditional Italian espresso machines. Moreover, Sheetz Bros. Coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store.

The Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices, is built to power you through your Sheetz run, allowing customers to find their closest Sheetz store, add their MySheetz Card®, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more. To learn more about Sheetz’s app, please visit www.sheetz.com/app.