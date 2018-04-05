Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Sheetz Looking to Hire 200 People in WV
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Sheetz Looking to Hire 200 People in WV

Rachel AyersBy Apr 05, 2018, 15:14 pm

17
0

ALTOONA, PA– One of Fortune’s Best 100 Companies to work for is looking to hire in West Virginia.

Sheetz announced they have plans to hire more than 200 employees at their locations across the mountain state. This is part of a plan to hire more than 2,500 new employees across the country.

Employment benefits include: Top 10% of pay in the industry, Medical, dental & vision insurance, 401(k) retirement plan and more.

Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting on April 11th at all of its 568 locations. You can visit jobs.sheetz.com or text SHEETZ to 97211 to apply.

Comments

comments

Previous PostMultiple Mountaineers Declare for NBA Draft
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: