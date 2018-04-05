Sheetz Looking to Hire 200 People in WV

ALTOONA, PA– One of Fortune’s Best 100 Companies to work for is looking to hire in West Virginia.

Sheetz announced they have plans to hire more than 200 employees at their locations across the mountain state. This is part of a plan to hire more than 2,500 new employees across the country.

Employment benefits include: Top 10% of pay in the industry, Medical, dental & vision insurance, 401(k) retirement plan and more.

Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting on April 11th at all of its 568 locations. You can visit jobs.sheetz.com or text SHEETZ to 97211 to apply.

