Sheets Team of the Week – Wyoming East Girls Basketball

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – There are many new faces on the Wyoming East girls basketball roster in 2019-20, but their goals to succeed on the court are identical to previous seasons.

The Lady Warriors reached the Class AA state championship game in 2018, then made it again in 2019 despite losing a core of senior contributors. With four more key players having graduated last year, that’s presented an opportunity for new players to make an impact on the court.

Skylar Davidson is back for her junior year, continuing a high level of play, while Hannah Blankenship is enjoying the experience of making key contributions. Kayley Bane is one of several freshmen who have made the transition from middle school basketball to high school play, but she says it’s been a positive change.

After a mixed start to the season, Wyoming East established a win streak in January and February, as they were named the top overall seed for the Class AA Region 3 playoffs. They’re determined to put together another strong postseason run that will give them confidence next year, when everyone returns.

Wyoming East opens sectional play Monday against Independence.