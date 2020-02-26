Sheets Team of the Week – Independence Wrestling

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The names may be different, but Independence High School wrestling finds itself in a familiar position – contending for a state championship.

The Patriots’ streak of consecutive team titles ended last year, with many seniors on that squad having graduated. But this year’s team has enjoyed the journey that the 2019-20 season has provided.

Sean Dawson is one of the leaders for the Patriots this year; the senior was the state runner-up at 145 12 months ago and is back in the field as Region 3 champion. Six of the nine qualifiers won the regional title in their respective classes.

First-round matches begin Thursday in Huntington, with Bluefield, Greenbrier West, Liberty, Shady Spring, Oak Hill, and Midland Trail among the area schools who will also be represented in Class AA/A. All three Class AAA schools will have several grapplers competing as well.