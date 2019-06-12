Sharon Cruikshank Becomes Fayetteville’s First Female Mayor

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – The town of Fayetteville elected Sharon Cruikshank to be their new mayor. Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders spoke with the mayor-elect today to talk about the future and her historic victory.

Sharon Cruikshank’s 100-vote victory was one for the record books, as she will become the first female mayor to ever serve in the town of Fayetteville.

“I was raised by a lot of strong women. And it makes me know that now my granddaughters can look and know that they can do anything they want to do as well,” Cruikshank said.

After serving on the town council for 18 years, Cruikshank will step into the role of mayor along with her newly elected council members.

“It will be exciting to see where we are led and how we are going to work with everybody in Fayetteville to make it the best it can be.”

One of her top priorities is to bring as many voices to the table as possible.

“I had talked about having, casting the net if you will, for people interested in serving on the different committees and boards for Fayetteville. Those people that have an interest that we may not be aware of and definitely bring them to the table and help us move Fayetteville,” she said.

After serving as the President of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, as the Executive Director at the New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau and as Chair of the Bridge Day Commission for 22 years, Cruikshank wants to bring even more events to Fayetteville.

“I think I’m most excited about bringing more fairs and festivals and events to Fayetteville. I like that open policy. I’d like to see more people walking in downtown Fayetteville and the neighborhoods. We’ve got great walkability at the park,” she said.

When it comes to events, for now, she’s counting down the days until Fayetteville’s biggest.

“Bridge Day is in 129 days,” she laughed. “And so, you know, we’re getting ready for that as well. But I think there’s some exciting things coming for Fayetteville as well as Fayette County.”

Her new term will begin on July 1st.