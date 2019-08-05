Sharapova Added to Tennis Classic Field

WOAY – The Greenbrier announced Monday that Maria Sharapova will take part in the 2019 Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic next month.

Serena Williams was originally in the six-player field, but withdrew due to scheduling conflicts. It would’ve been the second straight year she had visited Southern West Virginia.

Sharapova, who will make her first visit to White Sulphur Springs, is a five-time Grand Slam singles champion. Her first major title came in 2004, when she upset Serena Williams to win at Wimbledon. She is one of 10 female tennis players to complete a career Grand Slam, winning all four major tournaments.

She will play in a mixed doubles match September 13 with Caroline Wozniacki and the Bryan brothers. Sharapova and Wozniacki will then play a singles match on September 14.