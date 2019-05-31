Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Shady Spring’s Raegan Hefner Signs to Run at Marshall

Nolan KnightBy May 30, 2019, 23:39 pm

Shady Spring (WOAY) – Raegan Hefner signed her letter of intent to run track at Marshall University. The Senior is a sprinter and plans to study Political Science once she gets to campus. Listen to her explain the late recruitment process and her feelings after

