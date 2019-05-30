Shady Spring will play top-seeded Bridgeport tomorrow in Charleston in the AA State tournament semi-finals. Here’s what Head Coach David Shaw had to say about their matchup with the five-time defending state champions.
Shady Spring vs Bridgeport State Tournament Preview
By Nolan KnightMay 29, 2019, 23:18 pm10
