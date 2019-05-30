Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
High School
High School

Shady Spring vs Bridgeport State Tournament Preview

Nolan Knight May 29, 2019

10
0

Shady Spring will play top-seeded Bridgeport tomorrow in Charleston in the AA State tournament semi-finals. Here’s what Head Coach David Shaw had to say about their matchup with the five-time defending state champions.

Nolan Knight

