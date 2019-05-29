Shady Spring Host State Tournament Party

Ghent, WV (WOAY) – The Ghent Area Vol. Fire Department hosted a state tournament party for the Shady Spring baseball team Tuesday evening. The event had everything from hot dogs and burgers, to corn horn, music and of course a bonfire. The Tigers are in the state tournament for the first time since 2007 and tonight was a chance for the players to see how much their community supports them on their state tournament run. Shady Spring will play Bridgeport Thursday, at Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston at 4:30.