Shady Spring High School Wins County-Wide Voter Registration Competition

SHADY SPRING, W.Va (WOAY) – Shady Spring High School has been one of the Jennings Randolph Award winners for the past three years. These awards, presented by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, in honor of the late U.S. Senator from West Virginia who was a driving force in lowering the voting age, go to high schools who register at least 85% of their seniors to vote. On Wednesday, Shady Spring was not only honored for that but for a county-wife registration competition as well.

Raleigh County Schools have been a dominating force when it comes to voter registration in the high schools, where almost all have walked away with a Jennings Randolph Award. So much so that the County Clerk’s Office upped the ante by creating a county-wide competition based on a point system, something Lee Dean, a field representative with the Secretary of State’s Office had never seen before.

“They got so many points for registering seniors to vote,” Dean said. “They got so many points for registering juniors to vote. They got so many points for registering people to be poll workers and to get faculty registered to vote, and so it was a really cool point structure and all the schools got involved. We set the deadline for September 24th which was National Voter Registration Drive Day and that was the deadline. And it was very close and all the schools killed it, but Shady Spring got more points than any other school in the county, so I’m proud of them. I really am.”

But the boots on the ground getting students and teachers registered and educated were students from Ms. Radford’s AP Government class.

“It was kind of a challenge because some students are the same way I am and they don’t want to register to vote and they think that they can’t have a vote or they can’t do this, so it was kind of cool to discuss with them, ‘Hey I feel the same way, but if you register to vote, you can change how you feel and you can change what happens,’” Jillian Mitchell, a Shady Spring student, said.

And it was encouraging for the Secretary of State’s Office to see young people with a passion for the political process.

“It’s awesome when you see kids get involved and say I’m not just going to complain about things. I’m not just going to post tirades on Facebook and Twitter. I’m actually going to get involved,” Dean said.

Watch the full story above.