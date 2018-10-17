Search
SHADY SPRING ELEMENTARY WINS $1,000

Matt BullockBy Oct 17, 2018, 17:38 pm

SHADY SPRING,  WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring Elementary won 1,000 dollars for recycling. In the past year all Raleigh County elementary schools competed in a recycling contest.

Shady Spring elementary ended up winning the competition. The school recycled  over 40,000 aluminum cans recycled which is equivalent to 1360 lbs  of aluminum cans.  They also recycled 23,499 lbs of paper. The school’s grand total earned from recycling was $1,755.34

All the money raised will be going to the construction of an outdoor class room. This classroom will teach students to explore environmental sciences such as recycling and monitoring ecosystems. According to the Shady Spring elementary their goal for next year is to recycle 60,000 aluminum cans.

Matt Bullock

