Shady Spring Baseball Wins Regional Title

Matt DigbyBy May 22, 2019, 00:18 am

WOAY – Shady Spring baseball is the 2019 Class AA Region 3 champion after rallying Tuesday to win 4-2 against Oak Hill and take the best-of-three series.

The Red Devils opened the scoring with two runs in the fourth, but Shady Spring answered the following inning with Noel Sizemore’s three-run home run, his second home run of the series. Drew Clark added a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, while Justin Lovell maintained momentum on the mound for the Tigers.

Three of the four spots are filled for the Class AA state tournament, with Frankfort and Bridgeport also claiming regional titles on Tuesday. Point Pleasant and Scott will play their deciding third game on Wednesday; both Class AA semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, May 30 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

In Class A, Greater Beckley hosted Charleston Catholic in the second game of their Region 3 championship, but the Irish gained early momentum in the 16-0 win against the Crusaders. Charleston Catholic advances to the Class A state semifinals.

