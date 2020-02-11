Shady Spring Among Monday Winners

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Monday’s girls basketball game between Greenbrier West & Shady Spring!

The Lady Tigers would establish an early lead in the first half, though the Lady Cavs would trim the deficit to three points in the second quarter. However, Shady Spring would continue the momentum to a 45-35 win, behind 21 points Kierra Richmond. Julie Agee led Greenbrier West with 14 points.

Additional scores from Monday are below.

GIRLS

Midland Trail 77, Meadow Bridge 31

PikeView 52, Bluefield 41

River View 56, Logan 45

Riverside 57, Oak Hill 41

Herbert Hoover 73, Greater Beckley 43

BOYS

St. Albans 61, Oak Hill 37

Montcalm 55, Meadow Bridge 42

Nicholas County 79, Petersburg 42