Sgt. Atterson Says He’s Ready to Move Forward As He Receives His New Rank With BPD

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Bryan Atterson has served as a Beckley Police officer since 2009. In 2013, Atterson was involved in a domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend that left him on administrative leave for almost five years and resulted in decertification from the Law Enforcement Professional Standards subcommittee. All charges were dropped and expunged from his record after a circuit court judge overturned the committee and recertified him.

“It was looked into and investigated for over four years, nearly five years, so I believe they did their job as far as ensuring that I wasn’t guilty of any wrongdoing and if I was, then I wouldn’t be here right now,” Atterson said.

On Monday, Atterson had the official ceremony that promoted him to Sergeant. He was reinstated to the police department last August. With that behind him and his new title, he says he is ready to leave the past behind him and use his experience to become a better officer.

“There’s a part of me that will never forget about everything that I went through, and it just pretty much heightened my sense as far as you know, how to treat both parties in every situation,” he said.

And he had a message for the public:

“I would just like the public to know that it didn’t affect me in any way as far as how I’m going to investigate any type of calls for service or anything like that. I’m committed to my job, I’m committed to this police department and I’m committed to the community, and I’m going to investigate any calls of service impartially and with due diligence.”

