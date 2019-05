WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Thousands are without power across Southern West Virginia after strong and severe storms push through.

Appalachian Power is reporting most of the outages are in Wyoming County.

Wyoming County: 3,525

McDowell County: 544

Raleigh County: 836

Mercer County: 2,031

Fayette, Monroe, & Summers County are reporting very few outages at this time.

