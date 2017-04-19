Home NewsWatch State Several vehicles, homes hit after more than 30 shots fired on Charleston’s West Side
By Scott PickeyApr 19, 2017, 15:30 pm
CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Several vehicles and homes were hit by gunfire Wednesday afternoon on the West Side where Charleston police reported 33 shots were fired.
No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred near Park Avenue and Main Street.
