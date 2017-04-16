UPDATE: Names Released of Four killed in fiery crash on Interstate 77 Thursday evening

Advertisement



UPDATE:Newswatch has learned the identities of the people killed in an accident on Interstate 77 in the Camp Creek area of Mercer County on Thursday, April 13 at around 5:30 p.m.

David Gilley, his wife Christine, and the couple’s two children, Jack and Grace, were all killed.

The family is from Rowan County, North Carolina.

A family friend told authorities that the Gilley’s were on the way to visit family members in Ohio.

State Police say a tractor trailer in the southbound lane lost control, crossed the median and hit the family’s SUV in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the tractor trailer was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center.

CAMP CREEK, WV (WOAY-TV) — Several cars were involved in an accident on Interstate 77 on Thursday evening.

Mercer County 911 says the call came in about 5:30 PM about an accident involved multiple cars and a tractor trailer at mile marker 22. Turnpike State Police say at least four were killed .

Two of the three northbound lanes in the area were also closed.

