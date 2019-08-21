Several Golfers Commit to Greenbrier

WOAY – With less than a month to go until the 2019 edition of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, golfers are continuing to announce whether or not they’ll head to Southern West Virginia in September.

On Tuesday, the tournament announced that Bryson DeChambeau and Zach Johnson were both added to the field for 2019.

DeChambeau is currently ranked 9th in the world, with five wins on the PGA Tour. In 2015, he won both the NCAA individual national championship and the U.S. Amateur. His first appearance at the Greenbrier came in 2017, when he finished tied for 14th. DeChambeau is nicknamed “The Scientist” due to his using analytics to be successful on the golf course.

Johnson is a two-time major champion, having won the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship. He was the Nationwide Tour Player of the Year in 2003, and has been a part of five Ryder Cup teams, including the victorious 2016 squad. He will be an assistant captain for Team USA under Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup this December.

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier will be held September 12-15 on the Old White TPC.