Several arrested on drug charges in Fayette County, more arrests coming

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A series of drug arrests have been made in the Fayette County area in the last week.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information, over the last several months the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force has been conducting controlled narcotics purchase operations in Fayette County. Warrants have been obtained for multiple persons who have allegedly sold drugs under these controlled conditions. So far 4 of these suspects have been arrested and are awaiting court proceedings.

Teresa Dixon (51 of Hilltop)

2 counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Evan Evans (31 of Fayetteville)

2 counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Joshua Coffman (30 of Oak Hill)

2 counts Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Stephen Browning (31 of Oak Hill)

2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Warrants are pending for additional suspects, and officers are currently attempting to locate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.