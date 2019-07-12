Several arrested in Fayette County for dealing narcotics

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Several people have been arrested in Fayette County for dealing narcotics.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, over the last several weeks, the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force has been conducting controlled drug purchases in Fayette as a part of numerous narcotics investigations. These cases have resulted in warrants being issued for several persons in the area for alleged drug offenses. Some of these subjects have been arrested thus far, and a few more are still at large.

Those arrested so far include:

Michelle Short of Robson

2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Tia Bolen of Oak Hill

2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Dennis Burdette of Oak Hill

2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Tiffany Pauley of Kimberly

2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Garret Danberry of Cannelton

2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

All of these subjects have been arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and are currently awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.