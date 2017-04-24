Seven state parks to begin charging fees for day use

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (CHRIS LAWRENCE, WV METRONEWS) –– Amid a growing budget crunch, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has taken a drastic step to implement a user fees at seven of West Virginia’s 45 state parks.

A fee of $2 per car will be charged starting Memorial Day weekend for visitors to Babcock State Park, Blackwater Falls State Park, Cacapon Resort State Park, Coopers Rock State Forest, Little Beaver State Park, Pipestem Resort State Park, and Valley Falls State Park. Additionally, there will be a $12 annual pass which will grant yearlong access to all state parks, including the seven which will soon be charging a fee.

“Many of our lodge parks in our system are approaching 50 years of age. We have a lot of deferred maintenance and we have a lot continuing operational and maintenance expenses,” said Division of Natural Resources Director Steven McDaniel. “It was just time to take a look at it.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Related

Comments

comments