Seven-Run Fourth Inning the Key in Chillicothe Win

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – For the second straight night, a seven-run inning gave the Chillicothe Paints momentum in a win against the West Virginia Miners.

On Wednesday evening, it came in the top of the fourth inning, after a brief rain delay at Epling Stadium. The Paints had tied the game at 3-3 before taking the lead 10-3 in the fourth.

The Miners took advantage of several defensive miscues in the second inning to jump out to an early 3-1 lead, and would get a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Pineiro batted 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the hosts. However, Chillicothe’s momentum would continue throughout the night in a 13-5 win. This was the second meeting of a five-game series that continues Thursday through Saturday in Ohio.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton rallied to win in walk-off fashion 7-6 over Kingsport at Hunnicutt Field, only a week after being swept on the road by the Mets. Bluefield opened a road series at Burlington with a 9-4 loss. Both these series continue Thursday and Friday.