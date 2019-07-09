Seven Fire Departments Battle Structure Fires In Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two structure fires in Nicholas County are under investigation for possible arson.

According to fire departments in Nicholas County, multiple units responded to a smoke investigation in the area of the 37mm on US RT 19 in Mt. Nebo. When officials first arrived they located the incident off Whippoorwill Rd., where they encountered two structures fully engulfed in flames and a nearby carport also involved.