Seven Fire Departments Battle Structure Fires In Nicholas County

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 09, 2019, 14:55 pm

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two structure fires in Nicholas County are under investigation for possible arson.

According to fire departments in Nicholas County, multiple units responded to a smoke investigation in the area of the 37mm on US RT 19 in Mt. Nebo. When officials first arrived they located the incident off Whippoorwill Rd., where they encountered two structures fully engulfed in flames and a nearby carport also involved.

Seven fire crews battled the flames throughout the night.

The fires are under investigation for arson.

If you know of any information involving these fires, please notify the local authorities or contact the arson hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE

Responding agencies: Wilderness FD, Summersville FD, Keslers Cross Lanes FD, Craigsville FD, Birch River FD, Nuttall FD, Ansted FD, Jan Care, Nicholas Co Sheriffs Dept, Summersville PD.

Tyler Barker

