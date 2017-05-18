Seven Arrested in Drug Warrant Round Up

Advertisement



MCDOWELL COUNTY– On 05-18-2017 the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office along with the Southern Regional Violent Crime and Drug Task Force conducted a drug warrant round up. A total of 7 individuals were arrested today one was already in jail on an unrelated offense, 3 were not found and are currently pending. We are not releasing the names of the people we are looking for as of yet.

Erick Scotty Viars W/M 01-02-1972 of Jolo, WV charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Felony conspiracy (cocaine) arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $30,000 was set

Keisha Rife W/F 07-17-1978 of Jolo, WV charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Felony conspiracy (cocaine) arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $30,000 was set

Donna Rife W/F 10-07-1953 of Jolo, WV Charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of felony conspiracy (oxycodone) arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $60,000

Keoyna Smith B/M 10-24-1991 of Maybeury, WV Charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Crack cocaine) arraigned before magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $25,000 was set

Charles Hill B/M 04-30-1960 Keystone, WV charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Crack Cocaine) arraigned before magistrate Danial Mitchell and a bond of $25,000 was set

Roy Williams W/M 03-28-1971 of Jolo, WV charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Cocaine) he is currently in Southwestern Regional Jail and was video arraigned by Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $50,000 was set.

Matthew Dickerson B/M 06-21-1991 from Kyle, WV charged with 4 counts of delivery of a controlled substance (crack Cocaine) arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $100,000 was set

At the time of this email all parties have not made bail and was remanded back to the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern regional jail.

