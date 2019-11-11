Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Seven Area Football Teams Make WVSSAC Playoffs

Matt DigbyBy Nov 10, 2019, 20:19 pm

WOAY – The 2019 regular season for West Virginia high school football is complete, with seven area teams advancing to the playoffs in their respective classes. Five of the squads are back in the playoffs after qualifying last year, while Greenbrier West & Wyoming East are each in the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Below are the game dates, times, and locations for each of the seven matchups.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 – 7:30 PM

#9 Spring Mills @ #8 Greenbrier East (AAA)
#13 Man @ #4 Bluefield (AA)
#10 Mingo Central @ #7 Shady Spring (AA)
#9 Nicholas County @ #8 Frankfort (AA)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 – 1:30 PM

#11 Wyoming East @ #6 Oak Glen (AA)
#13 Tygarts Valley @ #4 Greenbrier West (A)
#9 Midland Trail @ #8 East Hardy (A)

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV.

