Service Dog Reportedly Stolen From Veteran at Beckley Travel Plaza

Anna SaundersBy Aug 02, 2019, 20:04 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Tuesday evening, a service dog was reportedly stolen from a veteran at the Beckley Travel Plaza.

Mark, the veteran, works as a truck driver and was driving through the area. He tied up his dog, Allie, to his rig and left for two minutes.

When he came back, he said the leash was still there, but Allie was gone. Mark’s sister, who owns the dog, said there is no way the trained dog would run off on its own. Mark reported it to police online but has not heard back. 

“Turn her in. There won’t be any questions asked,” Mark’s sister Jaylene Boatman said. “As long as we get her back. Taking a dog from an ex-veteran is not cool in my book.”

Allie is a Blue Heeler breed who has been microchipped. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

