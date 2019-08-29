Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage

Separate sale of Wyoming, West Virginia coal mines approved

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 29, 2019, 13:37 pm

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A U.S. bankruptcy court has ruled that a coal company may sell two large Wyoming mines separately from one in West Virginia.

Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy originally sought to buy all three mines from Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel in a deal held up while U.S. officials seek payment of federal royalties.

Contura would have paid $9.7 million for the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines in Wyoming and Pax Surface Mine in West Virginia.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the court in West Virginia on Wednesday approved a deal in which Contura would pay $1.1 million to finalize sale of the West Virginia mine.

The Wyoming mines have been shut down since Blackjewel declared bankruptcy July 1. Federal records show no production at the West Virginia mine since 2006.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com



