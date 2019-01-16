Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sentencing of ex-W.Va. Supreme Court justice Ketchum delayed
NewsWatch

Sentencing of ex-W.Va. Supreme Court justice Ketchum delayed

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 16, 2019, 14:44 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The sentencing of a former West Virginia Supreme Court justice has been delayed.

U.S. District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. on Tuesday pushed back the sentencing of ex-Justice Menis Ketchum from Jan. 30 to Feb. 27. Ketchum’s lawyers then filed a motion asking to change to the new date, citing a conflict. Copenhaver has not ruled on that request.

Ketchum pleaded guilty to a felony fraud count related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card for golf trips to Virginia.

He retired in July before the House of Delegates conducted impeachment hearings involving Supreme Court justices.

