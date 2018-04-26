Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Seniors Vacationing At Disney Will Make Your Heart Smile
NewsWatch

Seniors Vacationing At Disney Will Make Your Heart Smile

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 26, 2018, 03:53 am

4
0

(ABC NEWS)- You’re never too old for Disney.  This week, a group of 24 nursing home residents from three states will be vacationing in the most magical place on earth.

This marks the fifth time that Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is the destination for Signature HealthCare seniors on vacation.

“We were at Epcot yesterday and they enjoyed the flowering garden festival there,” said Angie McAllister, director of cultural transformation at Signature HealthCare in Louisville, Kentucky, told ABC News. “We had a private dessert party for the illuminations fireworks show.

“We had an elder whose dream was to dance with Minnie Mouse and he started crying.”

Raymond Crider, 77, nursing home resident from Prestonsburg, Kentucky, said his dream came true to dance with Minnie Mouse.

“Happiness is the only word to describe what I felt when Minnie hugged me and grabbed my hand yesterday,” said Crider of his first-time visit to Disney.

 

The 24 elders were ages 70-88, according to McAllister. In total, the group trip has 63 attendees including chaperones, nurses and other staff members.

 

This year, the group is staying at the Grand Floridian. The trip began on April 23 and will end Thursday.

 

 

Comments

comments

Previous Post'Simpsons' Actor Willing To Retire His Version Of Controversial Character Apu
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives