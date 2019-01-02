Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Senior judge to temporarily hear cases in Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 02, 2019, 10:58 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A senior judge has been named to temporarily serve in place of a circuit judge who was appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The West Virginia Supreme Court issued an administrative order for Charles M. Vickers to serve in the 10th Judicial Circuit beginning on Jan. 7.

Vickers will take the place of Raleigh County Circuit Judge John A. Hutchison, who was appointed as a justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court. Hutchison is being sworn in Friday to fill the seat of convicted former Justice Allen Loughry.

The court order says Vickers shall serve in the role until Gov. Jim Justice appoints a new circuit judge.

