Senators Manchin and Capito Take World Scout Jamboree Visit to New Heights

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – When U.S. Senator Joe Manchin was governor of West Virginia, he was part of the team that worked to make West Virginia the home of the National Jamboree. On Monday, he and his colleague, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, visited the state’s first World Scout Jamboree and even took a trip down the zipline.

“This day has been long-awaited,” Manchin said. “And now to have West Virginia being shown off to the whole world and having people for the first time to come to the United States of America and be able to see West Virginia and basically that’s their first look, that’s the window of the U.S.A. Pretty special.”

The senators started their day with a visit to the Glen Jean Armory. For the next two weeks, this building houses the inter-agency task force made up of ICE, FEMA and other federal, state and local agencies who are working to ensure the event’s safety. After speaking with them, the two senators headed off to the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

“The folks we have behind us are our campers from West Virginia, our Boy Scouts from West Virginia and just think what sense of pride they’re going to have when they meet somebody from the Czech Republic or Finland or Norway or the U.K., and they can say this is my home state. This is what West Virginia’s all about.”

And their tour ended with a little bipartisan fun riding down the zipline.

“We can show the rest of West Virginia and the rest of our Senate colleagues how to act. The people of West Virginia expect us to represent them and not ourselves,” Manchin said.

The opening ceremony for the World Scout Jamboree will happen Tuesday night.