Senators Capito, Manchin Announce Fire Department Funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced several grants through the Department of Homeland security to support multiple fire departments across the state.

“These funds will equip the state’s firefighters with the resources they need as emergency first responders,” Senator Capito said. “Our firefighters put themselves in harm’s way to protect West Virginians, and it’s imperative that we provide them the tools to do that safely and efficiently.”

“Our firefighters protect and serve our communities every day. This funding will help multiple fire departments across the state receive the resources needed to do their jobs and take care of their fellow West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.

Awards are as follows:

Citizens Fire Company Inc., Charles Town – $182,832.38

Frametown Volunteer Fire Department – $51,809.52

Fountain Volunteer Fire Department, Keyser – $751,363.63

Mason Volunteer Fire Department – $38,000

City of Bluefield – $155,449.52

City of Williamson – $154,650.47

New Martinsville Fire Department – $38,552.38

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company – $6,895.23

Route 34 Volunteer Fire Department – $49,550.47

Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Department – $107,809.52

West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department – $94,660

Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department – $501,275

City of Wheeling – $723,797.70

Cumberland Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Association – $514,657.14