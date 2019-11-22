Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Health Senators announce over $49 million for water infrastructure
HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchPolitical NewsTop Stories

Senators announce over $49 million for water infrastructure

Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 22, 2019, 11:08 am

36
0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced two loan and grant combinations totaling $49,299,000 to support water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

“Investing in infrastructure is critical to maintaining a clean water supply for all of our residents, especially those who live in the rural areas of our state,” said Manchin. “West Virginia needs billions of dollars in water infrastructure investment…These investments will help expand drinking water containment and wastewater treatment systems so that all West Virginians have access to clean water and sanitation, no matter where they live.”

Funding is provided by the Department of Agriculture (USDA). A portion of the money will go towards the city of Lewisburg.

“These are big investments for big projects,” Capito said. “The Lewisburg projects includes upgrades that will benefit more than 4700 residential and commercial users. I’m glad to see USDA recognizing the infrastructure needs of West Virginia.”

Individual awards include a $33,834,000 loan and 3,684,000 grant for the City of Lewisburg. The Monumental Public Service District will get a $6,642,000 loan and $5,139,000 grant.

Previous PostFayette Co. Shop-With-A-Cop opens applications, asks for support
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X