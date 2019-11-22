Senators announce over $49 million for water infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced two loan and grant combinations totaling $49,299,000 to support water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

“Investing in infrastructure is critical to maintaining a clean water supply for all of our residents, especially those who live in the rural areas of our state,” said Manchin. “West Virginia needs billions of dollars in water infrastructure investment…These investments will help expand drinking water containment and wastewater treatment systems so that all West Virginians have access to clean water and sanitation, no matter where they live.”

Funding is provided by the Department of Agriculture (USDA). A portion of the money will go towards the city of Lewisburg.

“These are big investments for big projects,” Capito said. “The Lewisburg projects includes upgrades that will benefit more than 4700 residential and commercial users. I’m glad to see USDA recognizing the infrastructure needs of West Virginia.”

Individual awards include a $33,834,000 loan and 3,684,000 grant for the City of Lewisburg. The Monumental Public Service District will get a $6,642,000 loan and $5,139,000 grant.