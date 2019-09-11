Senators Announce Funding for Community Development

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R) and Joe Manchin (D) announced several rural development grants yesterday, used to address needs in multiple communities across the state.

“I am glad to see the USDA and EDA investing in our state through a multitude of rural development projects that will benefit West Virginians across the state,” said Manchin. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for more rural development funding as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.”

The millions of dollars in grant money help purchase vehicles to securing microloans for small businesses. Funding is provided by the U.S. Economic Development Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Fayette, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties will both benefit from the grants receiving a total of $202,300. A list of the grants are as follows: