Senators Announce Funding for Community Development

Kassie SimmonsBy Sep 11, 2019, 10:25 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R) and Joe Manchin (D) announced several rural development grants yesterday, used to address needs in multiple communities across the state.

“I am glad to see the USDA and EDA investing in our state through a multitude of rural development projects that will benefit West Virginians across the state,” said Manchin. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for more rural development funding as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.”

The millions of dollars in grant money help purchase vehicles to securing microloans for small businesses. Funding is provided by the U.S. Economic Development Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Fayette, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties will both benefit from the grants receiving a total of $202,300. A list of the grants are as follows:

  • Doddridge County Public Service District — $962,000

  • Wyoming County EDA — $50,000

  • Big Otter VFD — $25,500

  • City of Montgomery — $50,000

  • City of Romney — $33,700

  • Town of Moorefield — $70,600

  • Spelter VFD — $22,700

  • McDowell County Commission — $34,900

  • City of Bluefield — $46,200

  • Town of Paw Paw — $22,500

  • Town of Gauley Bridge — $33,700

  • City of Romney — $27,400

  • Hardy County Commission — $700

  • Webster County Memorial Hospital — $31,700

  • Hardy County Commission — $22,600

  • Hardy County Commission — $50,000

  • Hardy County Commission — $50,000

  • Town of Moorefield — $27,400

  • McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc. — $37,500

