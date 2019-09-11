Senators Announce Funding for Community Development

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R) and Joe Manchin (D) announced several rural development grants yesterday, used to address needs in multiple communities across the state.
“I am glad to see the USDA and EDA investing in our state through a multitude of rural development projects that will benefit West Virginians across the state,” said Manchin. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for more rural development funding as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.”
The millions of dollars in grant money help purchase vehicles to securing microloans for small businesses. Funding is provided by the U.S. Economic Development Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Fayette, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties will both benefit from the grants receiving a total of $202,300. A list of the grants are as follows:
Doddridge County Public Service District — $962,000
Wyoming County EDA — $50,000
Big Otter VFD — $25,500
City of Montgomery — $50,000
City of Romney — $33,700
Town of Moorefield — $70,600
Spelter VFD — $22,700
McDowell County Commission — $34,900
City of Bluefield — $46,200
Town of Paw Paw — $22,500
Town of Gauley Bridge — $33,700
City of Romney — $27,400
Hardy County Commission — $700
Webster County Memorial Hospital — $31,700
Hardy County Commission — $22,600
Hardy County Commission — $50,000
Hardy County Commission — $50,000
Town of Moorefield — $27,400
McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc. — $37,500