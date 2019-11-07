Senators announce $313k in grants for Beckley

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 07, 2019, 10:04 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $313,000 for the City of Beckley from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grants program.

The grant program is meant to preserve and expand affordable housing options and provide assistance for low-income families.

“Access to affordable housing gives a hand up not a hand out to West Virginians trying to get back on their feet and gives them the support they need to contribute to their communities,” said Manchin. “I have always said that nobody knows what a community needs better than its people. That’s why I’m glad Beckley is directly receiving this funding and that they will get to determine how best to use these funds. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’m proud to support CDBG funding and I’m happy this funding is going to Beckley.”

“I’ve been a strong advocate for the CDBG program because of the flexibility it provides recipients to meet community challenges,” Capito said.“I’m pleased to see Beckley receive this funding, which will enable the city to address unmet needs that are important to the community.”

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

