Senators announce $313k in grants for Beckley

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $313,000 for the City of Beckley from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grants program.

The grant program is meant to preserve and expand affordable housing options and provide assistance for low-income families.

“Access to affordable housing gives a hand up not a hand out to West Virginians trying to get back on their feet and gives them the support they need to contribute to their communities,” said Manchin. “I have always said that nobody knows what a community needs better than its people. That’s why I’m glad Beckley is directly receiving this funding and that they will get to determine how best to use these funds. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I’m proud to support CDBG funding and I’m happy this funding is going to Beckley.”

“I’ve been a strong advocate for the CDBG program because of the flexibility it provides recipients to meet community challenges,” Capito said.“I’m pleased to see Beckley receive this funding, which will enable the city to address unmet needs that are important to the community.”