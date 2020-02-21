Senator Shelley Moore Capito make stops in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon, Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined Mayor David Graham and members of the city council for a tour of the new municipal building in Princeton.

In a town of 64 hundred people. Princeton has struggled for years to get up to date facilities for their youth and community members. Now the city’s municipal building has been newly renovated and provides much more office space for city officials.

“This is an enormous facility, I think the city leaders decided where they were before, before the consolidation, there would be a total consolidation of the city fire and police. They were occupying a building that maybe have private investment. This was a great gift from a local business owner,” said U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Currently under construction is Princeton’s Public Works and Sports Center. Capito also toured the unfinished Sports Center located next to the municipal building. The Sports Center will have Princeton’s only public pool.

“We’re using a very old small facility right now. Our city pool was built in 1952 and it’s dated, its in its last years. So it critical we get the old venues closed and get new operation here on this complex. We have 34 acres right here and we have about 20 something acres adjacent to us that we want to build a nice big recreation complex,” said Mayor David Graham.

Both projects are expected to be finished within 3 years.