Senator Ojeda Resigns From West Virginia Senate To Focus On Presidential Run

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 15, 2019, 12:33 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Democratic Senator Richard Ojeda resigns from his seat to focus on his 2020 presidential run.

Senator Ojeda Resignation Letter (01-14-2019)
