CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Democratic Senator Richard Ojeda resigns from his seat to focus on his 2020 presidential run.Senator Ojeda Resignation Letter (01-14-2019)
Senator Ojeda Resigns From West Virginia Senate To Focus On Presidential Run
