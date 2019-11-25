Senator Mitch Carmichael to attend roundtable event on LGBTQ discrimination

CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY) – Fairness West Virginia will host a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with Senate President Mitch Carmichael about the need to bring the Fairness Act up for a vote to ensure LGBTQ people can’t be discriminated against in the areas of employment, housing or public accommodations.
The Fairness Act would finally outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. It is a common-sense piece of legislation that would ensure all LGBTQ people in West Virginia are safe from discrimination and able to live, work and raise their families.
The following leaders will attend and participate in the discussion:
-
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson
-
Andrew Schneider, Fairness West Virginia Executive Director
-
Jennifer Parsons, Senior Vice President of Huntington Bank
-
Natalie Roper, Executive Director of Generation WV
-
Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia
-
Danielle Stewart, Chair of the Beckley Human Rights Commission
-
Hector Jeyakaran, General Manager of Embassy Suites
-
Rev. Dan Kimble, Bridgeport United Methodist Church
-
Rabbi Victor Urecki, B’nai Jacob Synagogue
Participants will speak about how their individual experiences have moved them to support fairness for LGBTQ people. Currently, the overwhelming majority of West Virginians can be fired, evicted or denied service because of who they are or who they love.
Versions of the Fairness Act have been introduced for many years in the state Legislature. Although it has received significant bipartisan support — including lead sponsorship from Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo — it has yet to be passed into law. If West Virginia passes it in 2020, it will become the 23rd state to outlaw this type of discrimination.