Senator Mitch Carmichael to attend roundtable event on LGBTQ discrimination

CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY) – Fairness West Virginia will host a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with Senate President Mitch Carmichael about the need to bring the Fairness Act up for a vote to ensure LGBTQ people can’t be discriminated against in the areas of employment, housing or public accommodations.

The Fairness Act would finally outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. It is a common-sense piece of legislation that would ensure all LGBTQ people in West Virginia are safe from discrimination and able to live, work and raise their families.

The following leaders will attend and participate in the discussion: