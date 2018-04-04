Senator Manchin to attend UBB mine disaster remembrance ceremony

Washington, D.C. – Tomorrow, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will attend a Remembrance Ceremony for the 8th Anniversary of the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster that killed 29 miners, in Whitesville.

“Eight years ago, 29 brave West Virginia miners went to work and never returned home to their loved ones. In the aftermath of that horrible day, through moments of hope and despair, all West Virginians and the nation grieved with the miners’ families. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring those miners’ memories as we pray for continued strength for their families.”

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

