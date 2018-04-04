Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Senator Manchin to attend UBB mine disaster remembrance ceremony
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Senator Manchin to attend UBB mine disaster remembrance ceremony

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 04, 2018, 15:15 pm

21
0

Washington, D.C. – Tomorrow, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will attend a Remembrance Ceremony for the 8th Anniversary of the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster that killed 29 miners, in Whitesville.

“Eight years ago, 29 brave West Virginia miners went to work and never returned home to their loved ones. In the aftermath of that horrible day, through moments of hope and despair, all West Virginians and the nation grieved with the miners’ families. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring those miners’ memories as we pray for continued strength for their families.”

Comments

comments

Previous PostBeckley VAMC Celebrates National Donate Life Month
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: