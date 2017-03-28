WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Senator Manchin Announces Town Hall with Miners

Rachel AyersBy Mar 28, 2017, 12:56 pm

West Virginia’s Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin has announced a town hall meeting on Friday in the state’s southern coal country to meet with miners.

Manchin has been pushing legislation to extend health and pension benefits to retired union miners, saying they were promised by then- President Harry Truman and are about to expire.
The town hall is scheduled at United Mine Workers of America Local 1440.
Manchin recently attended four town hall meetings across the state hosted by health care advocates concerning congressional proposals to repeal and replace the affordable care act.
The democrat opposed the house republican substitute but said Obamacare needs repair.

