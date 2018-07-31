Senator Joe Manchin Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh met on Monday. Manchin is the first democratic senator to sit down with Kavanaugh.

The two talked about Kavanaugh’s experience, a variety of issues that will impact West Virginians, including his views on healthcare.

The Supreme Court may ultimately decide the fate of pre-existing conditions protections for nearly 800,000 West Virginians and will personally impact everyone who knows somebody with a pre-existing condition. Right now, there is a pending lawsuit in federal court brought by 20 state Attorneys General, including the Attorney General of West Virginia, which would allow insurance companies to once again deny coverage to West Virginians with pre-existing conditions.

Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement, “as the Senator from West Virginia, I have a constitutional responsibility to advise and consent on a nominee to fill Supreme Court vacancies and I take that responsibility seriously. I think it’s irresponsible to announce your position minutes after the nominee is announced. I will not make a final decision on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination until I complete a thorough and fair examination of his candidacy in order to decide whether he should hold the position of Associate Justice on the highest court in the land, just as I did with Neil Gorsuch.

First and foremost on my mind are the concerns of West Virginians. Over the last two weeks, West Virginians have contacted me more than 8,000 with their opinions on Judge Kavanaugh and the questions they have for him.”

Manchin went on to say that he is grateful for everyone who gave him questions and concerns to bring to Kavanaugh. In the release, some of the names that Manchin listed were: Robin from Greenville, Jennie from Charleston, Valeria from Lewisburg, Lauren from Morgantown, Larry James from Parkersburg, Barbara from Martinsburg, Brandon from Parkersburg, Krista from Harpers Ferry and Dakota from Baisden.