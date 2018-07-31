BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Senator Joe Manchin Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
NewsWatchPoliticsState

Senator Joe Manchin Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 31, 2018, 04:44 am

15
0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh met on Monday. Manchin is the first democratic senator to sit down with Kavanaugh.

 

The two talked about Kavanaugh’s experience, a variety of issues that will impact West Virginians, including his views on healthcare.

 

The Supreme Court may ultimately decide the fate of pre-existing conditions protections for nearly 800,000 West Virginians and will personally impact everyone who knows somebody with a pre-existing condition. Right now, there is a pending lawsuit in federal court brought by 20 state Attorneys General, including the Attorney General of West Virginia, which would allow insurance companies to once again deny coverage to West Virginians with pre-existing conditions.

Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement, “as the Senator from West Virginia, I have a constitutional responsibility to advise and consent on a nominee to fill Supreme Court vacancies and I take that responsibility seriously. I think it’s irresponsible to announce your position minutes after the nominee is announced. I will not make a final decision on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination until I complete a thorough and fair examination of his candidacy in order to decide whether he should hold the position of Associate Justice on the highest court in the land, just as I did with Neil Gorsuch.

 

First and foremost on my mind are the concerns of West Virginians. Over the last two weeks, West Virginians have contacted me more than 8,000 with their opinions on Judge Kavanaugh and the questions they have for him.”

 

Manchin went on to say that he is grateful for everyone who gave him questions and concerns to bring to Kavanaugh. In the release, some of the names that Manchin listed were: Robin from Greenville, Jennie from Charleston, Valeria from Lewisburg, Lauren from Morgantown, Larry James from Parkersburg, Barbara from Martinsburg, Brandon from Parkersburg, Krista from Harpers Ferry and Dakota from Baisden.

 

Previous Post4 people, including young boy, killed in apartment shooting
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
0
9
hours
0
3
minutes
4
5
seconds
1
4
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives