Senator Joe Manchin hosted a roundtable with a broad group of constituents to discuss President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 22, 2018, 08:48 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- Senator Joe Manchin on Friday hosted a roundtable with a broad group of constituents to discuss President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

 

Senator Manchin also encouraged West Virginians to continue sharing their thoughts and concerns with him by emailing SCOTUS@manchin.senate.gov.

 

“I extend my sincere thanks to the West Virginians who joined me at today’s roundtable. I take the responsibility to advise and consent on the President’s Supreme Court nominee very seriously. That’s why I hosted today’s roundtable, asked West Virginians to submit their thoughts to an email and set up a page for input on my website. It’s plain irresponsible to declare support for or opposition to any nominee within nine minutes of their announcement. I appreciate the constituent input I have received. I will continue to do my due diligence and encourage West Virginians to continue to share their thoughts with me throughout this process,” Senator Manchin said.

 

Full list of participants

  • Jennifer Anderson, WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition
  • Julie Archer, Citizens Action Group
  • Andrew Schneider, FairnessWV
  • Katie Wright, West Virginia Free
  • Pam & Jeff Stanley, West Virginians for Life
  • Dean Cordle, American Chemistry Council
  • David Rossi, Friends of the National Rifle Association
  • Micah Weglinski, Mountaineers for Progress
  • Jeanne Peters, Our Children Our Future
  • Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission
  • Arka Gupta, West Virginia Native, Student, Yale University
  • Father O’Donnell, Faith Leader
  • Stacy Ruckle, AFL-CIO
  • Steve Roberts, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
  • Bill Bisssett, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
  • Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America
  • Christine Campbell, American Federation of Teachers
  • Kris Mallory, American Federation of Teachers
  • Beth White, West Virginia Association for Justice
  • Jonathan Marshall, West Virginia Association for Justice
  • Lee Javins, West Virginia Association for Justice
  • Jonathan Mani, West Virginia Association for Justice
  • Sean O’Leary, West Virginia Center for Public Policy
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

