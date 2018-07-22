Senator Joe Manchin hosted a roundtable with a broad group of constituents to discuss President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- Senator Joe Manchin on Friday hosted a roundtable with a broad group of constituents to discuss President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.
Senator Manchin also encouraged West Virginians to continue sharing their thoughts and concerns with him by emailing SCOTUS@manchin.senate.gov.
“I extend my sincere thanks to the West Virginians who joined me at today’s roundtable. I take the responsibility to advise and consent on the President’s Supreme Court nominee very seriously. That’s why I hosted today’s roundtable, asked West Virginians to submit their thoughts to an email and set up a page for input on my website. It’s plain irresponsible to declare support for or opposition to any nominee within nine minutes of their announcement. I appreciate the constituent input I have received. I will continue to do my due diligence and encourage West Virginians to continue to share their thoughts with me throughout this process,” Senator Manchin said.
Full list of participants
- Jennifer Anderson, WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition
- Julie Archer, Citizens Action Group
- Andrew Schneider, FairnessWV
- Katie Wright, West Virginia Free
- Pam & Jeff Stanley, West Virginians for Life
- Dean Cordle, American Chemistry Council
- David Rossi, Friends of the National Rifle Association
- Micah Weglinski, Mountaineers for Progress
- Jeanne Peters, Our Children Our Future
- Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission
- Arka Gupta, West Virginia Native, Student, Yale University
- Father O’Donnell, Faith Leader
- Stacy Ruckle, AFL-CIO
- Steve Roberts, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
- Bill Bisssett, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
- Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America
- Christine Campbell, American Federation of Teachers
- Kris Mallory, American Federation of Teachers
- Beth White, West Virginia Association for Justice
- Jonathan Marshall, West Virginia Association for Justice
- Lee Javins, West Virginia Association for Justice
- Jonathan Mani, West Virginia Association for Justice
- Sean O’Leary, West Virginia Center for Public Policy