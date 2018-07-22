Senator Joe Manchin hosted a roundtable with a broad group of constituents to discuss President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- Senator Joe Manchin on Friday hosted a roundtable with a broad group of constituents to discuss President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Senator Manchin also encouraged West Virginians to continue sharing their thoughts and concerns with him by emailing SCOTUS@manchin.senate.gov.

“I extend my sincere thanks to the West Virginians who joined me at today’s roundtable. I take the responsibility to advise and consent on the President’s Supreme Court nominee very seriously. That’s why I hosted today’s roundtable, asked West Virginians to submit their thoughts to an email and set up a page for input on my website. It’s plain irresponsible to declare support for or opposition to any nominee within nine minutes of their announcement. I appreciate the constituent input I have received. I will continue to do my due diligence and encourage West Virginians to continue to share their thoughts with me throughout this process,” Senator Manchin said.

Full list of participants