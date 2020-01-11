Senator Carmichael reverses decision on supporting LGBTQ non discrimination bill, vows to not let senate vote on it

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Senator Mitch Carmichael who once said he supports the Fairness Act, which prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ people, has changed his stance.

Pastors met with Carmichael who wanted him to oppose the bill and to not let it come up for a vote. After a third meeting was held on January 6, 2020, Carmichael told the group of pastors that he would not let

At the conclusion of the third meeting, Senator Carmichael confirmed to the pastors and church members that, “I am against this legislation and will not run it in the senate.”

Pastor Burges went on to say, “We disagree with the other group of clergy who support the LGBTQ agenda and was at the Capitol on 01/06/2020 at the invitation of Fairness West Virginia.

Advocates for the bill say this is not over and they will continue to fight for equality for all.

December 3, 2019:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Fairness West Virginia held round table discussion with Senate President Mitch Carmichael Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

The discussion focused on the need to bring the Fairness Act up for a vote to ensure LGBTQ people can’t be discriminated against in the area of employment, housing or public accommodations. The Fairness Act would finally outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The legislation will ensure all LGBTQ people in West Virginia are safe from discrimination and able to live, work and raise their families. West Virginia is one of 28 states that currently has no statewide non-discrimination law.

“The message of human decency, the message of doing what is right and we know that will cause some uncomfortable conversations,” said Delegate Danielle Walker.

The fairness act has been introduced for many years in the state legislator but has yet been passed into law. local activist, Danielle Stewart says 2020 is the year.

“I feel hopeful, I feel positive. I mean, I think that West Virginia is at a turning point. West Virginia is in a position where it wants to take leadership in a lot of areas. Non-discrimination is one of those areas,”said local activist, Danielle Steward.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael supports the non-discrimination bill, but can’t guarantee that it will pass. If West Virginia passes it in 2020, it will become the 23rd state to outlaw this type of discrimination.