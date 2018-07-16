Senator Capito Selected For Emerging Leaders Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Senator Shelley Moore Capito, was recently selected for and participated in the 2018 Emerging Leaders Program, sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

This prestigious program is held every year on the campus of the University of Virginia for a select group of state legislators who have been nominated by the Speaker of the House, President of the Senate or Minority Leader from their state. Leaders are asked to nominate members who by their actions have demonstrated those qualities that are associated with leadership – integrity, compassion, intelligence, vision, and common sense.

“It was an honor to represent West Virginia at the Emerging Leaders Program,” Delegate Capito said. “We heard from experts on how to advance ideas that will improve the quality of life for all West Virginians. Hearing from fellow legislators throughout the country about their opportunities and challenges was a unique experience. I was proud to share our story including the reforms and changes we have made in West Virginia to modernize our economy without compromising our values.”

Capito is one of only 50 state legislators chosen from a nationwide pool of over 200 outstanding nominees.