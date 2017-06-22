Senator Capito Announces Broadband Funding

Advertisement



Great news from Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Wednesday. She has officially announced that $3 million in federal funding will help to provide broadband access in Barbour, Randolph and Upshur counties.

The funding may be used for a number of things including acquiring property and construction, service to facilities such as schools, fire stations and public libraries and establishing a community center to provide online access to the public.

She says affordable access to high-speed internet is critical to the state’s economic growth.

