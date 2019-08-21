Senator Bernie Sanders coming to West Virginia on Monday

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold rallies in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday and in Morgantown, West Virginia on Monday.

At Sunday’s People vs Corporate Power Rally in Louisville, Sen. Sanders will speak out against Sen. Mitch McConnell’s obstruction in the U.S. Senate. Gathering voters from across the state, Sanders will pressure McConnell to take up bills passed in the U.S. House to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, stop gun violence and secure our elections.

On Monday, Sanders will speak to workers in West Virginia. Earlier this week, Sanders released his comprehensive Workplace Democracy Plan to at least double union membership in his first term as president and his groundbreaking Green New Deal policy to avert the climate crisis and create 20 million jobs in the process. In addition, the Bernie 2020 campaign has been supporting union strikes and actions in Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Sanders will also speak at the UE National Convention in Pittsburgh on Monday, which will be livestreamed here. Sanders stood in solidarity with striking UE workers at an Erie locomotive plant earlier this year.

Here is the itinerary:

Sunday, August 25th

4:00 p.m. People vs Corporate Power Rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders

144 N 6th St, Louisville, KY (on the City’s Public Plaza adjacent to the Muhammad Ali Center)

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Monday, August 26th

6:00 p.m. West Virginia Rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders

Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place, Platinum Ballroom, 2 Waterfront Pl, Morgantown, WV

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.