Senate Votes Against Repeal of Helmet Requirement

West Virginia’s senate has voted against repealing the requirement that motorcyclists wear helmets.

The bill, advanced by two committees, was voted down 19 to 15 after several senators cited data showing an increase in head injuries for riders who crash without helmets which others end up paying for. It would allow riders over 21 to make their own decision. It was amended to apply only to those who had a motorcycle license at least five years or passed a safety program and have at least $15,000 of medical insurance.

Senator Mike Woelfel, says the bill is “otherwise known as the organ donor act of 2017.”

Senator Patricia Rucker, says lawmakers should allow people to live their lives and the no-helmet bill is pro-tourism.

